Share

Sustainable Energy for All Forum: UNDP on how to support Africa’s journey to a low carbon future

More than 800 million people worldwide, many of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa, do not have access to electricity. Closing the energy access gap and ending energy poverty remains crucial to delivering the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. UNDP has made an ambitious commitment to work with partners to provide 500 million people with access to clean, affordable energy by 2025. Ahunna Eziakonwa Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Africa and Maxwell Gomera, UNDP Resident Representative, Rwanda joined CNBC Africa for a joint conversation on the Sustainable Energy for All Forum in Kigali.

Mon, 23 May 2022 12:59:42 GMT