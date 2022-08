Share

T-Bills rates unchanged despite mixed sentiments

Rates at the T-Bills market remained unchanged despite seeing mixed sentiments across the belly of the curve. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the market to trade with bearish sentiments ahead of the retail auction debit. Tolulope Senbanjo, the Team Lead, Treasury Department at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa as we look at how the fixed income market is set to wrap the week.

Fri, 05 Aug 2022 14:17:06 GMT