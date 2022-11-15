Share

The G20 explained: Origins, challenges and future outlook

Established in 1999, the G-20 is an informal gathering of twenty of the world’s largest economies that convenes annually in an attempt to address the most pressing issues of our time. Nineteen countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States – plus the European Union make up the membership. But despite collectively making up over 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of the world population, the bloc has repeatedly come under fire for failing to achieve consensus among its members. Watch our video to learn about the G-20's origin story and the questions around its future. #CNBC #G20 #G20Indonesia ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

