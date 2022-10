Share

The SAPOA Annual Convention 2022: Futurist Daniel Silke on South Africa and the World in 2023

Day two of day of our coverage of the SAPOA Annual Convention taking place in the North West: Futurist Daniel Silke talks about South Africa and the World in 2023 - Fasten your Seatbelts; and Itumeleng Mothibeli talks about the commercial property market.

Mon, 03 Oct 2022 09:40:45 GMT