Transnet says train carrying coal for export derailed

Nov 8 (Reuters) – A Transnet train carrying coal for export derailed on Tuesday on its way to the Richards Bay port, the state-owned South African logistics company said.

No injuries were reported and response teams were on their way to the site, Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet did not say how much coal the train was carrying.

South Africa’s coal exports to Europe have surged this year, following a European Union ban on imports of the fossil fuel from Russia, after its invasion of Ukraine in February.