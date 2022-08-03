Share

UCT Online High School announces Cambridge learning accreditation

UCT Online High School has announced that it is an officially accredited Cambridge school. UCT Online High School is now offering two different curricula, South Africa’s National Curriculum (CAPS) and the Cambridge International curriculum, they are proud to serve a diversity of learners with different needs, not just in our country, but beyond our borders too. UCT Online High School completely redefines what it means to "go" to school: we’ve put your child front and centre, right where they should be. Learn more about UCT Online High School here: https://www.uctonlinehighschool.com/ #CambridgePathway #CambridgeSchools #CambridgeOnline #CambridgeLearner #UCTOHSCambridge #InternationalCurriculum #Cambridge #OnlineLearning #UCTOnlineHighSchool
