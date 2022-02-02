Uganda’s night life roars back after nearly two years of COVID restrictions

Ugandan musician Douglas Mayanja (Weasel) performs at Levels Lounge after Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni reopened the economy which permitted bars and musicians to perform amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) containment efforts in Kitante suburb of Kampala, Uganda, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa KAMPALA, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Throngs of revellers filled The Levels bar in Uganda’s capital Kampala, dancing to live music and ordering bottle service to their tables, on Monday night.

Nearly two years after the government shut down bars and nightclubs and banned outdoor musical performances and other entertainment activities to combat COVID-19, the country’s nightlife is roaring back. “Of course Uganda is the life of a party, if you do not party you are not a Ugandan,” said Vera Muryengye, a consultant, as she sipped a drink. “It’s the end of the month, you get your money, get your salary, put the money into circulation. That’s it, that’s Uganda.” The East African country has one of the world’s youngest populations and Kampala had a reputation regionally – pre-pandemic – for a good night out.

President Yoweri Museveni cited rising vaccination rates when he announced in December that bars and nightclubs would be allowed to reopen in late January. Read more: Rwanda re-opens border with Uganda but says grievances remain Parts of Uganda’s economy were gradually reopened over the past several months, but Museveni, a teetotaller, had kept bars closed despite pressure from the industry. The government argued the tough rules stemmed the spread of the virus and helped keep the number of COVID-19 deaths low. The country has so far recorded around 162,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 3,500 deaths.