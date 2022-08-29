Walmart offers to buy South African retailer Massmart in $377 mln deal

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) – U.S retail giant Walmart Inc WMT.N has launched a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart MSMJ.J shares it does not already own, a deal Massmart said would support the overhaul of the loss-making South African retailer.

Massmart’s announcement of the offer sent its shares up 46%. If approved by shareholders, the retailer would be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Walmart has offered 62 rand for each outstanding Massmart share, which represents a premium of 53% to Friday’s closing share price, Massmart added.

Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, the U.S. retailer has had to provide increasing levels of financial and operational support across Massmart’s businesses.