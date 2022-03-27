Share

What Happened To Tesla’s First Car — The Roadster?

The Roadster was Tesla’s first car. And with only 2,450 made and an estimated 1,500 left, it’s an endangered species. But a die-hard group of early adopters and fans are passionate about keeping the EV-maker’s original electric car alive. 00:00 - Intro 01:53 - History of the Roadster 02:52 - Tesla's start-up days 03:30 - The Roadster community 06:08 - An endangered species 07:36 - Medlock and Sons EV repair 10:20 - Repairing Roadsters 12:30 - Finding Roadster parts 14:52 - Rising Roadster values 16:20 - Keeping the Roadster alive
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 14:00:03 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.