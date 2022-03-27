Share

What Happened To Tesla’s First Car — The Roadster?

The Roadster was Tesla’s first car. And with only 2,450 made and an estimated 1,500 left, it’s an endangered species. But a die-hard group of early adopters and fans are passionate about keeping the EV-maker’s original electric car alive. 00:00 - Intro 01:53 - History of the Roadster 02:52 - Tesla's start-up days 03:30 - The Roadster community 06:08 - An endangered species 07:36 - Medlock and Sons EV repair 10:20 - Repairing Roadsters 12:30 - Finding Roadster parts 14:52 - Rising Roadster values 16:20 - Keeping the Roadster alive

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 14:00:03 GMT