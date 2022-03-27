What Happened To Tesla’s First Car — The Roadster?
The Roadster was Tesla’s first car. And with only 2,450 made and an estimated 1,500 left, it’s an endangered species. But a die-hard group of early adopters and fans are passionate about keeping the EV-maker’s original electric car alive.
00:00 - Intro
01:53 - History of the Roadster
02:52 - Tesla's start-up days
03:30 - The Roadster community
06:08 - An endangered species
07:36 - Medlock and Sons EV repair
10:20 - Repairing Roadsters
12:30 - Finding Roadster parts
14:52 - Rising Roadster values
16:20 - Keeping the Roadster alive
