What would drive industrial goods sector rally in 2022?

According to the International Monetary Fund, more than 25 of Africa’s fastest-growing economies will register more than 5 per cent growth in 2022, including Côte d’Ivoire which is expected to record over 6 per cent growth in 2022. Can government policies help achieve this projection in 2022? Charles Levy, Economist, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 06 Jan 2022 14:46:49 GMT