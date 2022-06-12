Share

What’s Behind America’s Baby Formula Mess?

Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula. Empty store shelves, higher prices and retailers limiting sales have made already anxious parents even more nervous about their kids' health. Abbott, the nation’s biggest infant formula maker, recalled several products and shut down its Michigan manufacturing plant in February after bacteria was found at the site. Four infants who consumed formula produced at the facility got sick with an infection. Two of those infants died. So what led to the baby formula crisis in the U.S. in the first place and how can the nation avoid this happening again? 00:00 - Intro 01:45 - Ch 1. Finding formula 04:27 - Ch 2. Baby food makers 09:46 - Ch 3. Disruptors

