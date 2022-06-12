Share

What’s Behind America’s Baby Formula Mess?

Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula. Empty store shelves, higher prices and retailers limiting sales have made already anxious parents even more nervous about their kids' health. Abbott, the nation’s biggest infant formula maker, recalled several products and shut down its Michigan manufacturing plant in February after bacteria was found at the site. Four infants who consumed formula produced at the facility got sick with an infection. Two of those infants died. So what led to the baby formula crisis in the U.S. in the first place and how can the nation avoid this happening again? 00:00 - Intro 01:45 - Ch 1. Finding formula 04:27 - Ch 2. Baby food makers 09:46 - Ch 3. Disruptors
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 14:00:33 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.