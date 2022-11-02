Share

Why Atlanta Became A Political Powerhouse

Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state Governors office have animated voters. Lingering concerns over inflation, voting rights, health care, and more are sending people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington. Through the first days of early voting, a record 1.017 million people cast ballots in the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The votes coming in from the sprawling Atlanta metro region will reverberate throughout the U.S. this midterm election cycle. These voters will help determine crucial races in the U.S. Senate and House, as well as those for governor and state secretary of state. Polling data suggests that economic issues remain the top issues for voters in the final weeks before Election Day, but the record voting results suggests that a wide range of issues including crime, civil rights and abortion are motivating voters to head to the polls in droves. Watch the video above to see what’s driving Atlanta’s record early-voter turnout.

Wed, 02 Nov 2022 16:00:27 GMT