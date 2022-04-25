Share

Why big business is pumping billions into the metaverse

Tech companies like Meta are investing billions of dollars into the so-called metaverse. It can loosely be defined as a virtual world where people live, work and play. While there are some early versions of the metaverse out there, it doesn’t really exist yet. Many of those early versions were touted by the tech giants at this year’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. But there’s a long way to go and questions are already being asked about whether the metaverse will end up being a utopia or a dystopia. #CNBC #Metaverse #VirtualReality #MWC2022 ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 12:00:18 GMT
