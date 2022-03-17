Share

Why Companies Spend Millions On Crash Test Dummies

Crash test dummies are meant to mimic human bodies in crashes, and show where cars need to be made safer. They are also huge investments - an absolutely stripped down legacy model will start at $100,000 and the latest crash test dummies run closer to $1,000,000. While they have come a long way from primitive designs, the latest generation is meant to better resemble humans in their different forms. New dummies are also packed with sensors and other tech. But some institutions are not signing on yet. Introduction: 2:02 Chapter 1: 2:07 Chapter 2: 4:35 Chapter 3: 7:52 Chapter 4: 10:39

