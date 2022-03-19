Share

Why Global Nickel Shortage Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern

As the EV industry ramps up, it could be hindered by a global shortage of nickel, a key component in most lithium-ion batteries. Tesla recently signed a deal to source nickel from a proposed mine in Minnesota, though mining raises a variety of environmental concerns that EV automakers must grapple with if they want to source battery minerals responsibly. Many also hope that battery recycling technology will scale up quickly enough to make a dent in the problem.

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 14:00:18 GMT