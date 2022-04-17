Why GM Is Getting Into Electric Boats
Everything is going electric, including boats. General Motors recently invested $150 million in one start-up, Pure Watercraft, to build an electric pontoon boat. And several others are working to bring their own battery-powered offerings to market. Could boating be the next industry to go electric after cars?
Introduction: 2:00
Chapter 1, Electrifying boats: 2:10
Chapter 2, Electric boat start-ups: 4:10
Chapter 3, Demand and bigger vessels: 9:00
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 14:00:13 GMT