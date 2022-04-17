Share

Why GM Is Getting Into Electric Boats

Everything is going electric, including boats. General Motors recently invested $150 million in one start-up, Pure Watercraft, to build an electric pontoon boat. And several others are working to bring their own battery-powered offerings to market. Could boating be the next industry to go electric after cars? Introduction: 2:00 Chapter 1, Electrifying boats: 2:10 Chapter 2, Electric boat start-ups: 4:10 Chapter 3, Demand and bigger vessels: 9:00
