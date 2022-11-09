Share

Why Long Covid Could Cost The U.S. $3.7 Trillion

Long Covid is not just changing the lives of those affected, but it is proving to have a significant impact on the American labor force and economy. About a quarter of the roughly 16.3 million working-age Americans currently suffering from long Covid are out of work, and according to one estimate, long Covid could cost America as much as $3.7 trillion. Many of those suffering are either running out of disability insurance through their employers or getting denied Social Security Disability Insurance or SSDI - an effect that’s expected to be long-lasting. In December 2021, Congress allocated $1.15 billion to the National Institutes of Health to study the long term effects of the disease. But many experts are saying that is not nearly enough. Produced by: Emily Lorsch Edited by: Erin Black Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Jason Reginato and Christina Locopo Additional Cameras: Drew Hayes and Carlos Waters Chapters: 00:00: Intro 2:16: Disabled America 4:28: Disability insurance 8:16: Economic impact 11:59: Cloudy future
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 17:00:16 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.