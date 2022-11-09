Share

Why Long Covid Could Cost The U.S. $3.7 Trillion

Long Covid is not just changing the lives of those affected, but it is proving to have a significant impact on the American labor force and economy. About a quarter of the roughly 16.3 million working-age Americans currently suffering from long Covid are out of work, and according to one estimate, long Covid could cost America as much as $3.7 trillion. Many of those suffering are either running out of disability insurance through their employers or getting denied Social Security Disability Insurance or SSDI - an effect that’s expected to be long-lasting. In December 2021, Congress allocated $1.15 billion to the National Institutes of Health to study the long term effects of the disease. But many experts are saying that is not nearly enough. Produced by: Emily Lorsch Edited by: Erin Black Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Jason Reginato and Christina Locopo Additional Cameras: Drew Hayes and Carlos Waters Chapters: 00:00: Intro 2:16: Disabled America 4:28: Disability insurance 8:16: Economic impact 11:59: Cloudy future

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 17:00:16 GMT