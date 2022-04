Share

Why The U.S. Dollar May Be In Danger

The U.S. dollar is the most powerful currency that exists today. Yet, analysts have been warning the dollar’s impending doom since its original rise to prominence in 1971. As its share in the world’s reserve continues to decline, some experts worry that the dollar’s dominance may be under threat. So what would happen if the dollar were to lose its federal reserve status? Watch the video find out.

Fri, 08 Apr 2022 16:00:56 GMT