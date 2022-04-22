Share

Why The U.S. Is Going After Yachts And Mansions Of Russian Billionaire Oligarchs

From chasing down yachts in the ocean to seizing Italian villas, the global effort to punish Russian oligarchs for their financial ties to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been unprecedented. The U.S. has even arranged its own special task force within the Department of Justice to seize the assets of the oligarchs who try to evade sanctions. It’s unclear, however, whether even Russia’s most elite hold enough sway over Putin to prompt an end to the country’s ongoing barrage against Ukraine. Watch the video above to find out how the Russia’s oligarchs came to power, and whether global sanctions against the billionaires could help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

