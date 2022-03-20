Share

Why Vertical Farms Are Moving Beyond Leafy Greens

Indoor vertical farms have been touted for their ability to grow leafy green vegetables like lettuce in warehouses year round. Bowery Farming, one of the U.S.'s largest vertical farm companies, says it can grow more than 5.5 tons of produce daily. And in a bid to expand its portfolio the company is adding a new crop to its roster — strawberries. About 90% of strawberries in the U.S. are grown in California. The state's strawberry harvest runs from early spring until fall.

