Will The New Cold War Crash The U.S. Economy?

Just 60 years ago, the U.S. and Soviet Union were at the height of a Cold War that nearly resulted in a nuclear war. Following the invasion of Ukraine, some experts worry that history might be repeating itself. The unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia may hint that the next Cold War might be fought on the economic front. So what will a new Cold War mean for the American economy? Watch the video find out.

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 16:00:07 GMT