World Bank says half of Eastern and Southern African economies in debt distress

The World Bank says half of eastern and southern African countries are in debt distress, weighed down by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine/Russia war which have weakened government finances and stunted growth across the region forcing some to acquire expensive debt.

Victoria Kwakwa, the Bank’s Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa told CNBC Africa 13 of the region’s 26 countries were technically in debt distress, meaning they were likely experiencing or were about to start being unable to meet repayments due to their creditors.

“The structure of the debt has changed and has become more expensive and that has made the countries more vulnerable to debt challenges,’’ Kwakwa said in an interview in Pretoria. “The composition has switched to being less concessional, being less multilateral broadly, being more private and also bilateral donors that are not all in the West. We are also trying to make sure that our own net flows are positive.”

Zambia became the first country post the pandemic to default on its debt and analysts say it could be followed by a number of other poor countries that have borrowed heavily in debt markets and from new lenders such as China. The country recently concluded a debt reform deal under the bank’s and the International Monetary Fund’s common framework under which all creditors and borrowers negotiate restructuring of the debt.