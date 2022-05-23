Share

World Economic Forum 2022: How Climate Change impacts the Insurance Sector

The World Economic Forum Annual Meetings for 2022 started on the 23rd of May. Annually delegates across the globe gather to discuss many pressing matters that affect the global economy and to build problem-solving communities and initiatives. This Focus On segment puts the spotlight on one of the key agendas at the World Economic Forum - climate change. Garth Napier, Managing Director of Old Mutual Insure joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer to explore this topic in more detail.

