2023 Africa Investment Forum Market Days: Highlights Special

In 72 hours, the Africa investment Forum’s 2023 Market days in Marrakech, Morocco generated $34.8 billion in investment interest for projects covering Infrastructure, health, agriculture, the creative industry and other key sectors. The theme this year focuses on unlocking Africa’s value chains. Catch the highlights of the 2023 Market days of the Africa Investment Forum on CNBC Africa.
Tue, 05 Dec 2023 14:44:08 GMT

