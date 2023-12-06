Share
A ‘thirsty’ AI boom could deepen Big Tech’s water crisis
Big Tech has long had a water problem — but a global artificial intelligence boom is threatening to make matters worse. U.S. tech giants, some of which have already warned that a business-as-usual approach won’t be able to protect freshwater resources for future generations, have recently reported a huge spike in water consumption. One of the main culprits of this alarming trend is the insatiable demand for the next wave of AI. And since global demand for this juggernaut shows no sign of slowing down, what are tech companies doing to reconcile this problem? Why does it matter? And what can policymakers gathering in the middle of the desert do to reduce Big Tech’s water footprint? #CNBC #AI #WaterCrisis #ArtificialIntelligence #BigTech ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 13:30:10 GMT
