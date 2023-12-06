Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

A ‘thirsty’ AI boom could deepen Big Tech’s water crisis

Big Tech has long had a water problem — but a global artificial intelligence boom is threatening to make matters worse. U.S. tech giants, some of which have already warned that a business-as-usual approach won’t be able to protect freshwater resources for future generations, have recently reported a huge spike in water consumption. One of the main culprits of this alarming trend is the insatiable demand for the next wave of AI. And since global demand for this juggernaut shows no sign of slowing down, what are tech companies doing to reconcile this problem? Why does it matter? And what can policymakers gathering in the middle of the desert do to reduce Big Tech’s water footprint? #CNBC #AI #WaterCrisis #ArtificialIntelligence #BigTech ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 13:30:10 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top