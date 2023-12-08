Share
Access: Long-dated papers sustain buy interest
Traders at Access Bank say the bond market is witnessing sustained buying interest across all maturities with emphasis on the long-dated maturities such as the 2053 paper. For the T-bills side, demand is seen on the 24th October 2024 bill. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access bank joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of market activities.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 12:26:07 GMT
