Africa Oil Week 2023: Investment opportunities in Nigeria’s oil & gas sector
The increased demand for energy in Africa, coupled with the cut in oil production on a global scale, grants Africa with the opportunity to fill this gap. CNBC Africa finds out what the Nigerian government's plan is to increase its oil and gas supply in this fireside chat.
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 18:15:49 GMT
