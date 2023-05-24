Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

African Development Bank Annual Meeting 2023 Opening Ceremony and High Level Presidential Dialogue

Multi-lateral development financial institutions have, collectively and individually, played a significant role in supporting countries during major global economic challenges. To kick-start the knowledge events during the 2023 Annual Meetings, the African Development Bank aims to bring together Heads of States and Governments and global experts to a dialogue on the changing global financial architecture and the role of multi-lateral Development Banks.
Wed, 24 May 2023 13:19:22 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top