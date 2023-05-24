Share
African Development Bank Annual Meeting 2023 Opening Ceremony and High Level Presidential Dialogue
Multi-lateral development financial institutions have, collectively and individually, played a significant role in supporting countries during major global economic challenges. To kick-start the knowledge events during the 2023 Annual Meetings, the African Development Bank aims to bring together Heads of States and Governments and global experts to a dialogue on the changing global financial architecture and the role of multi-lateral Development Banks.
Wed, 24 May 2023 13:19:22 GMT
