Africa’s Next Generation EP1: Empowering women-led SMEs through digital inclusion

The new series, Africa’s Next Generation, will over the next six months put the spotlight on the growth and transformation of SMEs and fintechs in Africa. On the maiden edition we are looking at how digital inclusion can help drive support and empowerment for women-led SMEs.

Mon, 06 Mar 2023 13:59:16 GMT