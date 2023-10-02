Share
Africa’s Next Generation EP6: FinTech and the transformation of the payment’s ecosystem in Africa
Don't miss the 6th and final episode of Africa’s Next Generation. The topic is: FinTech and the transformation of the payment's ecosystem in Africa. The conversation is inspired by the upcoming Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2023 taking place on the 5th and 6th October in Lome, Togo.
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
