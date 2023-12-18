Share
Agro-processing in Rwanda: The cassava value chain
Agro-processing is essential for sustained and accelerated economic growth, food security, job creation and poverty reduction. Rwanda has been intentional about its agro-processing sector which contributes to a third of the country’s GDP. In Today’s episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we will focus on the cassava value chain whose commercialization has brought opportunities for product diversification.
