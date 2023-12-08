Share
AI Africa: How AI can transform Africa’s economy
Welcome to another edition of CNBC Africa's all-new AI dedicated segment that keeps its finger on the pulse of continent-wide news that matters. Every week, we'll dive into the latest headlines and speak to market innovators about all thing's tech-driven across Africa. This week we speak to Charity Wayua, Director at IBM Research Africa on COP 28 and how artificial intelligence can lead the charge in addressing climate change.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 12:12:29 GMT
