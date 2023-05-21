Markets
Airline Status Explained And Is It Worth It?

"Now Boarding" is a weekly podcast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. On this episode of "Now Boarding" Leslie Josephs and Erin Black discuss frequent flyer status, airline perks and whether the game is worth it. They talk with Tom Stuker, who has flown more than 23 million miles and has lifetime Global Services status on United Airlines, and Brett Snyder, a former airline manager and founder of the Cranky Network Weekly, an industry analysis site, as well as a travel agency. Produced by: Erin Black, Leslie Josephs Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova
Sun, 21 May 2023 16:00:33 GMT

