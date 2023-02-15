Amplats CEO Viljoen to step down, join Newmont as COO

Feb 15 (Reuters) – South African miner Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen would be stepping down next year to join U.S.-based Newmont Corporation NEM.N as its chief operating officer.

Viljoen, who has been the CEO of the world’s biggest platinum group metal miner since April 2020, will continue to serve as the chief until completion of her 12-month notice period, Amplats said in a statement.

Amplats board chairman Norman Mbazima said the process to nominate Viljoen’s successor is underway.

“While I have identified the next phase of my career, my commitment to delivering our clear objectives during this year is as firm as ever, beginning, of course, with keeping our people safe, every day,” Viljoen said.