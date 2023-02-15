South Africa

Amplats CEO Viljoen to step down, join Newmont as COO

PUBLISHED: Wed, 15 Feb 2023 09:24:35 GMT
Nelson Banya
Reuters
Natascha Viljoen, chief executive officer of Anglo American Platinum Ltd., during the Joburg Mining Indaba in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The annual meeting of mining executives and stakeholders will take place Oct. 5-6. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Feb 15 (Reuters) – South African miner Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen would be stepping down next year to join U.S.-based Newmont Corporation NEM.N as its chief operating officer.

Viljoen, who has been the CEO of the world’s biggest platinum group metal miner since April 2020, will continue to serve as the chief until completion of her 12-month notice period, Amplats said in a statement.

Amplats board chairman Norman Mbazima said the process to nominate Viljoen’s successor is underway.

“While I have identified the next phase of my career, my commitment to delivering our clear objectives during this year is as firm as ever, beginning, of course, with keeping our people safe, every day,” Viljoen said.

A process engineer, Viljoen was group head of processing at Anglo American Plc, before her appointment to head Amplats. She has also held leadership roles at AngloGold and was the general manager of Klipspruit Colliery, which was previously owned by global mining giant BHP BHP.AX.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

