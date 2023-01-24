Share

Analysts: 100bps rate hike aggressive

Analysts say the continuous aggressive tightening of interest rates by Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee is not the sole solution to rein in inflation. Speaking with CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Abdulrahman Yinusa, a former council member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, say there must be synergy between fiscal and monetary policies needed to stabilise markets.

