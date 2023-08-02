Now in its fourth edition, the Angola Oil & Gas conference builds on its success as a premier investment platform to attract a fresh slate of capital into the country’s oil and gas industry.

Angola is on the precipice of becoming a regional hub for oil and gas owing to sizeable developments across the entire energy value chain. From exploration campaigns to downstream refining facilities to regional distribution systems, the southern African country is making great strides towards maximizing its oil and gas for the betterment of the regional population. While progress has been made to date, efforts to strengthen the hydrocarbon value chain, bolster diversification and stimulate the development of the entire economic landscape have identified an investment gap in the country, with foreign capital essential for meeting Angola’s development objectives. Stepping into this picture, the country’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference – the 2023 edition of which is set to take place from September 13-14 – unites Angolan policymakers and energy companies with global investors, providing a platform where potential investors are directly connected with Angolan opportunities. The event capitalizes on its position as the official meeting place for the Angolan energy sector to showcase investment opportunities; identify key areas with potential for growth; offer insights into regulatory procedures and fiscal terms; while addressing environmental and social concerns. The event serves as a catalyst for investment in Angola at a time when capital is needed most. But why Angola and why now? Since initial discoveries of oil and gas in 1955, the country has made considerable efforts to position itself as the premier destination for large-scale oil and gas investments. The revelation of sizeable hydrocarbon deposits quickly attracted a strong slate of players, and now, the country boasts a highly competitive assortment of both Angolan and foreign oil and gas firms. Global energy majors to the likes of TotalEnergies, Chevron and ExxonMobil are active while independents such as Azule Energy – a joint venture between bp and Eni – Afentra, Somoil and many others continue to spearhead development – most of which will be represented during this year’s event. Despite this pool of oil and gas players, the country’s attractiveness for new investment is only growing.

On the oil front, while Angola has positioned itself as the biggest producer in Africa, efforts to unlock the potential of untapped acreage in the Kwanza, Namibe and Lower Congo basins have opened up lucrative opportunities for upstream players. Recently implemented tax incentives and emerging partnership opportunities are enticing E&P companies worldwide. Additionally, Angola’s national concessionaire the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) is poised to launch its next licensing round this year, with 12 blocks on offer in the onshore basins of Lower Congo and Kwanza. The round represents part of the country’s six-year licensing strategy launched in 2019. AOG 2023 will connect E&P companies looking at investing in Angolan exploration with the relevant policymakers through dedicated upstream panels and investor forums. The ANPG is a partner of the event, and is inviting interested players to participate in this important forum. Downstream, the government plans to establish the country as a regional hub for oil and gas, advancing energy security and industrialization through refining, distribution and export investments. Three refinery developments are underway – Lobito, Soyo and Cabinda – as well as the construction of regional pipeline systems and domestic manufacturing facilities. To consolidate the country’s regional stronghold, further investment is needed in downstream facilities. Angola’s Oil Derivatives Regulatory Institute and National Oil Company Sonangol are also partners of AOG 2023, advancing opportunities for downstream dialogue and deals. Angola’s natural gas industry represents one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. Objectives to monetize resources require sizeable investments across various fields including upstream E&P; Liquefied Natural Gas; power generation; and more. AOG 2023 features gas-focused panel discussions aimed at showcasing investment opportunities, addressing challenges to development and triggering new partnerships and financial commitments. The country has 11 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, most of which remain untapped. Investing in Angolan gas is investing in the sustainable development of the country, and the AOG 2023 conference is the place to sign deals.