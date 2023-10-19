Belgium / Gaborone, 9 June, 2023. The Government of the Republic of Botswana and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) will convene the second edition of the FACETS Conference. The successful conference is called FACETS2023 and it will take place in Gaborone, Botswana, on October 24 – 25, 2023.

Facets 2023 – Motswedi Wa Khumo – Diamonds for Change will gather Heads of State, Ministers of Mining and government representatives from across the globe, together with captains of industry and industry experts from the entire value chain from mine to retail, to discuss the future of the diamond industry and the challenges ahead, with a particular focus on diamond producing countries.

Ari Epstein, CEO of Antwerp World Diamond Centre: “The first edition of Facets last year was a resounding

success. It is no coincidence the second edition of Facets is taking place on African soil. More than 60% of

the world’s natural diamonds are mined in Africa, with the diamond industry as an important lever to

building sustainable economic growth, positively impacting people and the planet on various levels. We

are honoured to partner with the Government of Botswana, the leading diamond-producing country, to

continue the inclusive dialogue we initiated in Antwerp last year and together ensure that Africa’s voice

is heard.”

Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi: “Botswana’s achievements in the past decades

are a testimony to how diamonds are an agent for change. Facets 2023 will build further on this theme by

zooming in on how we can transform this change into sustainable models that will anchor the positive

impact of the industry for generations to come.”