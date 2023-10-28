Share
Automakers unveil flying car concepts
Traditional automakers like Subaru and Honda are jumping on the flying cars scene with their concepts of what it should look like. CNBC’s Martin Soong with the latest from the Japan Mobility Show. #cnbc ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Sun, 29 Oct 2023 01:30:03 GMT
