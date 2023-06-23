Share
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky On Amazon’s $100 Million Investment Into Generative AI
Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky joins CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa in San Francisco to discuss AWS’ generative AI program, as well as competition among the hyperscalers and the state of enterprise spending.
Fri, 23 Jun 2023 16:00:08 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.