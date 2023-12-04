Share
Bargain hunting drives positive Nigerian equities
The Nigerian equities market is sustaining the positive momentum as investors continue bargain-hunting on high-valued stocks. Ekene Oyeka, a Securities Trader at Norrenberger, joins CNBC Africa to discuss expectations for this week.
