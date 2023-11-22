Share
Bargain-hunting to drive positive sentiments
Analysts say they expect investors to sustain the positive momentum in Nigerian equities as bargain-hunting in bellwether stocks continues. Oyinkansola Aregbesola, Investment Research Analyst at ARM Securities, joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.
Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:06:21 GMT
