Share
California’s high-speed rail is running out of money #Shorts
Despite the funding challenges, progress has been made on the project. NBC visited California’s Central Valley, where construction is underway, to find out what it will take to complete what would be the nation’s largest infrastructure project. More here: https://youtu.be/FgHSYHXFfwg
Tue, 20 Jun 2023 16:00:12 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.