Can Burger King Make A Comeback?

In September 2022, Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International announced the chain’s $400 million Reclaim the Flame plan. Now the No. 3 burger chain behind McDonald’s and Wendy’s, Burger King is pouring $150 million into advertising and digital investments to “Fuel the Flame” and $250 million toward a “Royal Reset” involving restaurant technology, equipment and remodels, and relocations. In connection with the big revamp, the company also hired two former Domino’s executives: Tom Curtis, Burger King U.S. president, and Patrick Doyle, executive chair of RBI. Wendy’s snatched the No. 2 spot from the chain in 2021 after years of declining sales due to complex menu items, outdated restaurants and slow operations. BKI profits fell about 20% from 2019 through 2022. It remains to be seen if the overhaul will be enough to put the mother of the Whopper back into the burger supremacy race. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:34 — Reclaim the Flame 05:01 — History 08:03 — Restaurant Brands International 11:37 — Will $400M save BK? Produced, Shot and Edited by: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera: Natalie Rice, Juliana Broste Animation: Jason Reginato, Alexander Wood, Christina Locopo
Wed, 21 Jun 2023 16:00:24 GMT

