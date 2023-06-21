Share
Can Burger King Make A Comeback?
In September 2022, Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International announced the chain’s $400 million Reclaim the Flame plan. Now the No. 3 burger chain behind McDonald’s and Wendy’s, Burger King is pouring $150 million into advertising and digital investments to “Fuel the Flame” and $250 million toward a “Royal Reset” involving restaurant technology, equipment and remodels, and relocations. In connection with the big revamp, the company also hired two former Domino’s executives: Tom Curtis, Burger King U.S. president, and Patrick Doyle, executive chair of RBI. Wendy’s snatched the No. 2 spot from the chain in 2021 after years of declining sales due to complex menu items, outdated restaurants and slow operations. BKI profits fell about 20% from 2019 through 2022. It remains to be seen if the overhaul will be enough to put the mother of the Whopper back into the burger supremacy race. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:34 — Reclaim the Flame 05:01 — History 08:03 — Restaurant Brands International 11:37 — Will $400M save BK? Produced, Shot and Edited by: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera: Natalie Rice, Juliana Broste Animation: Jason Reginato, Alexander Wood, Christina Locopo
Wed, 21 Jun 2023 16:00:24 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.