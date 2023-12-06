Share
Can South Korea become one of the world’s biggest arms dealers?
South Korea has ambitious plans to be the fourth-largest weapons exporter by 2027, after the United States, Russia and France. Between 2010 and 2017, Seoul tripled its total defense exports to $3.1 billion. So, how did South Korea become one of the world's biggest arms dealers, and could it even eclipse the likes of China and Germany?
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 03:00:02 GMT
