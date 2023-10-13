Television business news channel CNBC Africa is introducing a new newsreader on Friday – and it’s an artificial intelligence-powered avatar.

The avatar, a blend of AI and human likeness, is modelled on Chanel Retief, who works for Africa Business News (ABN), the parent of CNBC Africa.

The channel said the new AI is designed to augment human productivity, not replace it.

The AI newsreader will work in tandem with CNBC Africa’s team of journalists, analysts and anchors to create “a mix of human expertise and technological efficiency”.