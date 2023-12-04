Share
Cop28: The Role of Media in Climate Change
Media has an outsized role to play in tackling climate change. Consequently, industry leaders are tasked with the all-important role of providing both accurate and engaging information to ensure media platforms are constructively enhancing the policy dialogue and countering the phenomenon of misinformation.
Mon, 04 Dec 2023 15:21:27 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.