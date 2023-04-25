Countries scramble to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan

NAIROBI, KENYA – APRIL 24: Students disembark from a Kenya Air Force plane carrying 39 students evacuated from Southern Sudan, after it landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on April 24, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. 19 Somali students, 19 Kenyan students, and one Saudi Arabian citizen were among the 39, who were received at the airport by Kenyan Defense Minister Aden Duale. A 72-hour ceasefire has started in conflict-torn Sudan, after days of brutal fighting between army and paramilitary troops, with foreign nations rushing to evacuate their citizens. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images) KHARTOUM, April 25 (Reuters) – The conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens.

Several countries have evacuated nationals by air, while some have gone via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 km (500 miles) by road from Khartoum. This is the status of some countries’ efforts: GERMANY As of Tuesday morning, a German evacuation mission had brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safety, including Belgian, British, Dutch, Jordanian and U.S. citizens as well as Germans.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said efforts were under way to get the remaining Germans out, but did not say how many were left. FRANCE France has evacuated more than 500 people from Sudan, comprising more than 200 French citizens as well as Americans, Britons and others, President Emmanuel Macron told his government. Paris has also sent a warship to Port Sudan to help pick up evacuees, two diplomatic sources said.

ITALY Italian military planes flying from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others overnight, including children and the Italian ambassador. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said some Italian NGO workers and missionaries had decided to stay in Sudan, while 19 others had been taken to Egypt two days ago. BRITAIN Britain said it would begin a “large-scale” evacuation of its nationals on Tuesday, with priority given to families with children, the elderly and the infirm. Foreign minister James Cleverly said Britain was working closely with its international partners.

The government estimates there are around 4,000 Britons in Sudan. It evacuated its diplomats and their families on Saturday. JAPAN All Japanese people who wished to leave have been evacuated, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. Forty-five left on Monday night on a Japanese military flight, and eight others left with the help of France and other groups, he said.

CYPRUS Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism to allow third countries to use its facilities to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan. CHINA Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups to neighbouring countries, China’s foreign ministry said. UNITED STATES U.S. forces evacuated American and some foreign diplomats on Saturday.

Washington said on Monday that several dozen Americans were travelling overland in a U.N.-led convoy to Port Sudan, and that dozens more had expressed an interest in leaving. It said it was positioning naval assets to assist evacuations if necessary. UKRAINE Ukraine said it had rescued of its 87 citizens – most of them pilots, aircraft technicians and their families – among a total of 138 civilians, who also included citizens of Georgia and Peru.