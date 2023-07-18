The global push for clearer policies on crypto assets has gained momentum under the Indian G20 Presidency. As this work continues, it’s important to recognize the progress already achieved, but more is needed, especially in implementing global standards.

Last year’s failures of the FTX crypto trading platform and the Terra Luna stablecoin highlighted the urgency of establishing clear policies to protect investors and prevent abuse. Despite recent industry challenges, investor optimism continues to revive periodically, as evidenced by Bitcoin’s near doubling this year. Without robust safeguards, the increased risk of fraud and misconduct could adversely impact investors’ expected returns.

While some policymakers have taken necessary steps to safeguard consumers and ensure financial integrity, it is equally important to consider the broader implications of crypto. Such assets, particularly stablecoins denominated in hard currencies, could potentially replace official currencies, and significantly impact countries’ monetary and fiscal policies. This is especially true in emerging markets and developing economies, underscoring the need for a comprehensive, consistent, and coordinated policy approach to crypto.

That’s why we presented an assessment of the macro implications of crypto assets to the G20 presidency earlier this year, building on recommendations outlined in the Elements of Effective Policies for Crypto Assets endorsed by the IMF Executive Board in February.