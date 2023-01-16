Davos 2023: Idris Elba calls for investment to help world’s poor

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world’s poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid.

At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change.

The couple, who are Goodwill Ambassadors for the United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development, appealed to participants at the annual summit for fast financial support for people hit by food scarcity and climate change.

“The poor of this world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they’re looking for investment,” Idris Elba said.