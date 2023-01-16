Davos 2023: South Africa plans to end load-shedding in 12-18 months -finmin

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) – South Africa has a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, ITS Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.

“Eventually in the next 12-18 months we will be able to say load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target,” Godongwana, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Godongwana said so-called “stage 6” power cuts – which mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans – would no longer be needed within about five months as facilities are revamped and measures such as demand management take effect.

However, asked whether state-owned power utility Eskom could expect to be allocated more cash for diesel to help reduce the level of power cuts, he said: “I don’t think Eskom has a diesel problem, I think Eskom has got a management problem.”